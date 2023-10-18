Aston Martin is in a vertical fall: until the beginning of the summer it was the second force in the world championship, deserving its role as the surprise of the championship, but the Silverstone team was then no longer able to show the solidity that had allowed Fernando Alonso to put in a series of podium performances (five third places in a row, followed by the second place in Monaco, then confirmed in Canada) which had propelled him to third place in the drivers’ world championship. The scepter of the revelation team was then skilfully “stolen” by McLaren, capable of rivaling Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in Qatar.

In father Lawrence’s team they are certainly paying for Lance’s lack of consistency who is now a shadow of himself. The Canadian is probably still feeling the after-effects of the very hard blow in qualifying for the Singapore GP, even if Stroll jr came out of the crash at the last corner without any particular physical consequences, while the psychological effects have been diluted for longer over time.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, during a pit stop

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin regularly collects points only with the Asturian, so McLaren’s sensational comeback with a two-pronged attack, formed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, brought the Woking team to just 11 points with five still to go GP and two will also have the Sprint race format.

In Austin the “green girl” wants to try to reverse a trend: on the AMR21 there will be a package of aerodynamic innovations that will concern the bottom, with changes in the pavement and innovations in the front part: the most visible aspect will be the introduction of a new ” barge board”, i.e. the most external flow diverter which should be oriented towards the solutions seen on the most popular single-seaters (Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren).

The intention is to better manage the turbulence of the front wheel, finding better aerodynamic efficiency: the new floor edge wing, associated with small innovations on the floor should bring the Aston Martin back to a competitiveness threshold in line with expectations. There is a lot of expectation at Silverstone, because the development line that is introduced in the United States GP should be a guideline that goes in the direction of next year’s single-seater.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The result in Texas, therefore, could also have implications in the future. Dan Fallows, Aston Martin director, and Luca Furbatto, director of engineering, have focused on Austin even if the American track is not ideal for debuting technical innovations with the Sprint race format: on Friday morning there will only be one session of free practice to fine-tune the AMR21 before going into qualifying. The technicians preferred to take the risk without waiting for Mexico in the knowledge that the innovations should go well immediately, allowing an increase in performance. We’ll find out on Friday…

