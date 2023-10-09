Microids released a launch trailer for Asterix & Obelix: Heroes. This time, the series explores tactical card battles. Recently, the gameplay trailer of the deck building title was published. Below is an overview of the game:

USE CARDS INSTEAD OF FISTS

In this game, designed to delight both deckbuilding and Asterix series fans, you can build a deck of 30 cards from the 150 available in the game. You can use every card in your deck to advance your strategy, dealing massive damage with a menhir or healing a hero with one of Panoramix’s potions! It’s up to you to adapt to each round, make the right choices and create combos that are as unexpected as they are devastating, mixing, for example, the famous friend-enemies Ordinalfabetix and Automatix.

ASTERIX, OBELIX… AND OVER 20 ICONIC COMIC CHARACTERS

Asterix and Obelix, as well as the entire village and their friends, are all ready to go on an adventure. Assurancetourix the bard, the faithful Idefix, Ordinalfabetix the fishmonger and even Queen Cleopatra. Unlock up to 24 heroes as you adventure across all the different regions. Each character has unique characteristics and an ultimate ability. Asterix’s ability “Rebel from Birth”, for example, works better against Romans, making their attacks less precise, while Idefix uses “Mark Territory”, which terrifies opponents and completely stuns animals! So make sure you choose the most suitable hero for each enemy.

THE TREASURE OF TOUTATIS

Asterix, Obelix and their friends must find him before him to foil his plan. But be careful, the road ahead is fraught with danger: in each chapter, there will be fights to face, treasures to find and obstacles to avoid. Use your cards wisely to avoid the traps set by the Romans. You will adventure across the 6 regions well known to fans of the series as you face Roman legions, but also pirates, Egyptians, Vikings and even wild animals.

