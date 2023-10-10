Selebtek.suara.com – The discourse of the Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, becoming Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election continues to resonate from a number of parties, especially the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM).

Responding to this, the General Chair of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) DPP, Kaesang Pangarep, opened his voice. According to Kaesang, if his older brother was nominated by Prabowo as presidential candidate, he would take a stand.

As general chairman of the party he must hear the aspirations of the cadres before determining his party’s stance.

“If the Mayor (Gibran) becomes vice presidential candidate, again I have to be fair, I have to hear the aspirations of all my friends from PSI in the DPD, DPW, everyone, because we took this decision together, not because I am close to the Mayor,” said Kaesang during a political safari in Bandung Regency, West Java, Monday (9/10/2023).

Prabowo Subianto is currently supported by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition which consists of the Gerindra Party, Golkar, PAN, Crescent Star Party, Gelora Indonesia Party and the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party revealed that currently there are four names that are strongly predicted to be included in the candidate market for Prabowo’s presidential candidate. The four names are the General Chair of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, who is supported by the Golkar Party and the Minister of BUMN, Erick Thohir, who is supported by PAN.

The other two candidates are the Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka and the Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa.

Meanwhile, Gibran and Kaesang are brothers and sons of President Joko Widodo. Gibran is the eldest son, while Kaesang is the last son.

Gibran and Kaesang currently belong to different political parties. Gibran is a PDIP cadre, while Kaesang leads PSI.

Currently, PDIP has nominated Ganjar Pranowo as a presidential candidate. Gibran has also been involved in conducting outreach to introduce Ganjar to the people of Central Java.

Meanwhile, PSI has not yet determined its position regarding support for the presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 election.

“Not yet, not yet, be patient,” said Kaesang when met after a dialogue with young people in Tasikmalaya City, West Java, as quoted by Antara.