Mediobanca, Assogestioni files the list for the Board of Directors

Assogestion has filed the list of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors of Mediobanca ahead of the Assembly on 28 October. Head of the list Angela Gamba. Also included in the list Marco Annunziata e Sévérine Melissa Harmine Neervoort. The managers who provided the lists, we read in the note, “hold more than 2.1% of the company’s ordinary shares”.

The list presented for the board of auditors is made up of standing auditors (Ambrose Virgil, Elena Pagnoni e Angelo Riccaboni) and by the alternate auditors (Anna Rita de Mauro, Vieri Chimenti e Stefano Sarubb).

