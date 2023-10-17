loading…

2,000 US Marine troops were sent to Israel to assist with the ground invasion of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – About 2,000 US Marine rapid response forces are heading to waters off Israel and the Pentagon is preparing American troops for possible deployment in the country.

That would increase the US’s show of force in the region in an effort to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from spreading any further.

Two defense officials familiar with the plans said a rapid response force, consisting of 2,000 Marines, was being sent. The country will join a growing number of US warships and troops converging on Israel as the US seeks to send a message of deterrence against Iran and the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered about 2,000 troops to prepare for possible deployment to Israel to help with tasks such as medical and logistical support, defense officials said.

Overall, the steps aim to prevent a wider regional war, officials said. But it also risks deepening US involvement in a conflict in which the Biden administration is seeking to avoid direct military action.

Officials have stressed that the US has no plans to deploy American troops to fight in a war between Israel and Hamas, which Israeli officials say could be long and difficult.

But the planning and movements provide a window into what assistance the US might provide, including managing logistics beyond the front lines and offering medical support. This could be especially beneficial if Israel launches a ground invasion of Gaza, which could be complicated and full of bloodshed, experts warn.

The decision also comes as the US military continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, including deploying a second aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to join the USS Ford carrier group there, and sending Air Force fighter jets to the region.

“The Pentagon has been deliberately cautious in discussing the potential deployment of US troops to Israel,” the officials said. That’s because the Biden administration doesn’t want to give the impression that American troops could engage in a hot war.