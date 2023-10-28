Accessibility in technology is a fundamental pillar to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities.

In recent years, we have witnessed significant advances in this field, with the aim of ensuring that all users, regardless of their abilities, can effectively access technology.

Apple, one of the leading companies in the sector, has made a firm commitment to accessibility, and with the launch of iOS 17, it has taken an important step in this direction.

Among the most notable new features of this version is Assisted Access. A feature that provides iPhone users with a distinctive and simple interface.

Assisted access on iPhone, the perfect feature for seniors

With iOS 17 and the Apple Assisted Accessyou can use your favorite applications in a simpler and more accessible way.

Camera, calling, photos, messaging and music apps adapt to your needs, with larger, clearer buttons. Thus, you can enjoy a simpler and more comfortable user experience.

It is relevant to mention that with this function you can do multiple things, such as increasing the size of the icons with larger labels and more attractive notifications.

This is a mode designed exclusively for older people or who have a cognitive disability.

How to set up Assisted Access

To configure Assisted Access on iPhone with iOS 17 is quite simple. To do this, open the application Settingsafter in Accessibility and scroll all the way to the option Assisted access y Set up assisted access.

Now, you have to follow the on-screen instructions to set up the feature and then you have to customize it to suit your needs.

You can choose from home screen appearance styles, either Rows o Grid. Select which applications will be available when Assisted Access is activated, by doing so, these apps will be optimized with a new user appearance.

To add an optimized application, simply touch the green button, among those available are Camera, Photos, Calls, Messages y Music and you must select which functions can be used in each of them. Other apps can also be selected, but these will not be 100% optimized, they will be shown as they normally do, but with a large button Back.

It is important to note that during setup, you will be asked to confirm the Apple ID of the person who will be using the device.

If you’re setting up iPhone for someone else, you can change the associated ID, and then you’ll be able to customize exactly how this accessibility option will work.

One way to improve the experience of older people or people with cognitive disabilities on the iPhone is assisted accessa tool that allows you to adapt the Apple device to the capabilities and tastes of each user.

In this way, you can simplify the interface, limit the options, block access to certain applications or configure custom gestures to facilitate the use of the mobile.