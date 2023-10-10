The 30th annual congress of Assiom Forex, the association of financial market operators, will be held on 9 and 10 February 2024 in Genoa, at the Magazzini del Cotone. This was communicated by the president Massimo Mocio. The work, which will begin with an in-person round table on the afternoon of Friday 9 February, can also be followed in streaming mode.

“It is a great satisfaction to be able to announce that the 30th Assiom Forex Congress will take place, as per consolidated tradition, entirely in person, starting from Friday afternoon. We are also particularly pleased to be able to celebrate an important anniversary for the Association of Financial Operators in Genoa, a city of great commercial fervor which between the Middle Ages and the modern age contributed to the birth of European capitalism”, underlined Mocio. “Il Banco of San Giorgio, active in Genoa between 1407 and 1805, during the four centuries of its existence it played a decisive role in public and private financing, operating as one of the very first deposit and loan institutions in Europe and at the same time as one of the first ‘public banks’, ancestors of modern central banks, independent of the government. It will therefore be a great honor for us to receive here, on Saturday 10 February, at a time of great challenge for the growth and competitiveness of our country, the new Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta in his first speech to the financial community”, he added.

BPER Banca, as Main Partner of the Congress, will actively support the event and will collaborate in the creation of highly qualified moments of discussion aimed at offering constant updating on the most pressing current issues, at a crucial moment for the economic recovery of our country and global. “With pleasure we are once again partners of Assiom Forex on the occasion of the 30th edition of the annual Congress of financial operators. BPER Banca is today a national reality that lives its role as a protagonist and expresses a concrete commitment to the growth and progress of the entire financial community – declares Piero Luigi Montani, CEO of BPER Banca – In this sense we wish that this edition of the May the Congress be seized by everyone as a unique opportunity to connect with the best professionals in the sector, share knowledge, reflect on the great social and economic changes taking place and build bridges for a more solid and sustainable financial future.”

The traditional speech to the financial community by the Governor of the Bank of Italy will be held on the morning of Saturday 10 February.