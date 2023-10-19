A new Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR overview video shows how Ubisoft has created parkour, stealth and combat (among other things), in a universe where there are different techniques and even sprinting affects kills.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR para PC y VR in Meta soon it will be a reality Ubisoftbut before saga of assassins most famous of video games can be seen in a new trailer general with some of those responsible.

New features in virtual reality such as combat, parkour and stealth are seen in much more detail thanks to this preview, which is captured in Quest 3; as it appears at the top of it.

With this you can learn many more things, such as the different movement techniques or how sprinting affects kills when playing.

The best-selling external hard drives on Amazon Spain

These are the most successful external hard drives on Amazon Spain in different storage capacities.

See list

But also the benefits and peculiarities along with its characteristics, in relation to the comfort of play an Assassin’s Creed in VR.

Taking into account the success that the recent Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been on Steam Deck, Xbox, PS4 and PS5, it is clear that the French developer and publisher still has a lot of game to play.

Although right now they are focused on Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR para Meta Quest 2, 3 y Proall the more reason for his team to show how when playing in VR the formula totally changes.

In this adventure we will control 3 characters: Connor from Assassin’s Creed 3; Ezio from Assassin’s Creed 2 and Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. And, at the same time, we visited familiar places from the franchise and new ones, like Newport with Connor.

They are played in 360º and you can climb everything along with a series of options such as jumping feet first, throwing yourself to the sides and backwards, etc.

After The Ezio Collection and Assassin’s Creed III, the poster would be great

It is focused on stealth, so corners are used to see better; even though there are holes and cracks to see better. Some objects are also dynamic and can be thrown to distract guards.

The characteristic whistle is also a physical gesture that you can make to attract attention. On the other hand, combat is controlled by movement and attacks are blocked waiting for a crack in the enemies to give them the finishing touch.

However, this will be the first time that Kassandra’s hidden blade can be used, while also seeing how the kill distance increases while sprinting.

As a virtual reality game there are fuller features such as tunnel vision, teleportation locomotion, automatic parkour, vignetting system and much more.

This has been the video where Ubisoft shows off combat, stealth, parkour and more in Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR for Quest.