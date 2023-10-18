This year’s second Assassin’s Creed game releases next November.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus rescues characters from the past

Now that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is on sale, Ubisoft has taken the opportunity to publish a new Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR trailerthe first game in the saga for virtual reality, specifically for Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro, platforms that will receive the title next Nov. 16. In fact, the title now reveals its combat system, stealth and parkour, among other details.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR has three playable characters: Ezio de Assassin’s Creed 2, Connor from Assassin’s Creed 3, including Kassandra of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, as shown in the previous trailer for the game. In fact, the places that the protagonists will visit will be known, and Connor can be seen again in Newport. However, players will be able to enjoy all this in first person, being able to climb, jump and dash between different points.

When it comes to stealth, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR will allow players sneaking around, watching from corners, or whistling to get attention. Likewise, there will be cracks and holes, as well as dynamic objects that can be used to distract guards. For its part, combat, which is controlled by movements, will allow you to block attacks and create opportunities to attack vulnerable enemies. In Kassandra’s case, she will use the hidden sword for the first time.

This is what Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR will be like

“Play a fundamental role in the story in this new exclusive installment for virtual reality. Blend into the crowd stealthily, interact with civilians and feel the adrenaline of aerial assassinations,” anticipates the description of the game, whose story is justified when Abstergo Industries find a way to recover powerful lost artifacts that allow people’s beliefs to be manipulated. To sabotage their plan, the player will have to discover new stories and complete new missions as several legendary Assassins.

After the launch of this second game of the year, Assassin’s Creed Red aims to be the next release in the saga.

