Assassin’s Creed Miragethe new chapter in the video game series from beyond 200 million of copies which for 16 years has been narrating the exploits of the mysterious organization of the Assassins, will be available and Thursday 5 Octoberper PC, PlayStation e Xbox. Developed by UbisoftMirage will revive the atmosphere of one Bagdad at the height of its splendor, projecting players into the Iraq of 9th century, golden era of the Abbasid dynasty. The main character is Basima cunning street thief who will join an ancient brotherhood, thus turning his destiny upside down.

To celebrate the highly anticipated release, on the occasion of World Architecture Day of 2 October 2023 and in conjunction with the Venice Biennalewas created show Of Game Art entitled “Architecture, art and photography in Assassin’s Creed”, which traces the meticulous work of digital architectural reconstruction of some of the cities featured in the saga which has gone beyond the boundaries of video games, inspiring novels, comics, role-playing games, concerts, films and TV series . The exhibition is a real tribute curated by Neoludica Game Art Gallery, the artistic project of the art critic Debora Ferrari and the writer Luca Traini, which since 2008 has promoted the symbiosis between digital and contemporary art. As usual, the team will take care of making the atmosphere even more immersive Assassin’s Creed Cosplay Italia. The exhibition highlights the works created by the artists of the development team of Assassin’s Creed Mirage together with other works inspired by the videogame saga and created by some of the artists of the Neoludica collective.

The works are exhibited atHotel Aquarius Of Veneziawhere a conference involving the teacher of theAcademy of Fine Arts Of Venezia Paolo Della Cortethe teacher ofAcademy of Fine Arts Of Urbino Igor Imhoff e i due Virtual Photographer Dario Giorgetti e Francesco Favero. Special guest remotely Jean-Luc Sala, Art Director of the creative team of Assassin’s Creed Mirage who will talk about the challenges and opportunities that the studio of Ubisoft Bordeaux encountered in the process of analyzing and designing the game scenario.

In this new episode, reconstructing Baghdad in all its magnificence despite the scarcity of sources was both a problem and an opportunity.

Sala confirms, continuing:

We were much more creative, sometimes drawing on later references to propose a celebration of this architectural period, rather than sticking to a more rigid rendition, which would have produced a much less vibrant city. What is striking is the modernity of Baghdad, with its famous layout of concentric circles in the heart of the city. It is an extremely rich ensemble, surrounded by more chaotic and organic neighborhoods, arranged around the network of artificial canals.

The accuracy of architectural reconstruction has always been at the center of the philosophy of Assassin’s Creed and the Architecture, art and photography in Assassin’s Creed exhibition therefore highlights the research carried out and celebrates the artists who for years have meticulously brought to light the most fascinating and significant historical periods of human civilisation.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, available from October 5th for Xbox Series One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, pays homage to the first titles of the saga, demonstrating its reverence with renewed gameplay, but also faithful to the original formula that has distinguished the series for over a decade, characterized by acrobatic parkour and stealth kills immersed in the story. The back to the originsFurthermore, it will not be limited to game mechanics alone, but will also include important narrative references. Indeed, in Mirage it will be possible to achieve Alamut, the legendary residence of the Assassins that hosted the origins of the Creed, first revealed in 2007 during the events of Altair. It’s not a mirage, everything is fair, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is about to arrive, all that remains is to enter the Animus and take a dive into a new and exciting chapter of History!