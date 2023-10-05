We help you solve one of the most important mysteries in Assassin’s Creed Mirage: the location of the secret chamber that Nehal is looking for. Plus, we tell you what’s inside.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage It is not just the main story and in Baghdad and its surroundings you will find a few secondary tasks and secrets that you better explore if you want to get the most out of the game and thus unlock new material.

Today we help you complete one of the most important quests related to Nehal, Basim’s friend, who tells him that she is looking for a secret somewhere in the desert. Attention, all this can be considered a spoiler for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Here you have the information:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Where is the secret chamber that Nehal is looking for and what rewards you can get

Northwest of the city of Baghdadin the middle of the desert, you will find a lake. Although it is quite striking, anyone could overlook that this is the place where the secret chamber that Nehal is looking for is hidden.

to find her dive and look for an underwater grotto. When you come out of the water, continue along its corridors until you reach the Isu chamber. In it there is three objects of great value protected by three pedestals which you won’t be able to unlock unless you know the method.

Each pedestal requires a number of shards to access them. In case you don’t know, splinters are obtained by stealing from marked people with a yellow icon on the radar. Each region of the map tells you how many shards there are to get, a total of 10.

The incentives to get them all are, precisely, the three objects that await you as a prize. First you have the Milad’s Outfitwhich activates a lightning bolt that stuns everyone within 15 meters when performing an aerial assassination.

The second is la Samsaama, a dagger that causes Basim to heal on every fifth hit in combat. The third prize is espada Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar which will cause your health to decrease by 50% and your damage to increase by 50%.

Now you know all the information about the secret chamber of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Remember… nothing is true, everything is allowed… So do not hesitate to take a look at our analysis of the game, whose assessment was this:

It’s not the biggest or most spectacular game in the series, but it doesn’t pretend to be that way either. If you want nostalgia for times gone by with a technical touch of present times, here you can enjoy it in style without having to connect to the Animus.