Ubisoft has decided to release Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.02 before its launch, these are the patch notes for a version with quite a few improvements and changes.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available on PCXbox, PS4 y PS5, pero Ubisoft he doesn’t throw it ‘naked’. Along with the launch comes a update to version 1.02 which leaves these patch notes.

As we read through the game’s official website and from the French developer, this new version of the game arrives on all platforms on “October 5 at 4:00 p.m.” Spanish peninsular time.

It has a size that varies depending on where it is played, such as in the Microsoft consoles. Meanwhile in Xbox Series X|S weighs 5.44 GB, in Xbox One It would only take away 4.04 GB of free space.

The same thing happens in the consolas de Sony PlayStationwhere we have that PlayStation 4 needs up to 5.40 GB and while on PlayStation 5 only 2.18 GB are needed in total.

PC gamers have it easier, the company communicates that the Assassin’s Creed Mirage patch 1.02 is “included in the 41.6 GB of game files from October 5” and nothing will need to be installed.

We are going to take a look at all the fixes to the game in terms of gameplay, UI, world, missions, animation, performance and many other things as extras.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage version 1.02 before release

Gameplay

The elevators could kill Basim. Shards were not awarded correctly. End-game rewards are now correctly awarded upon completion of the game. Enemies now correctly take falling damage. The auto takeoff ability now works correctly on all enemies, regardless of how they are killed. Players will not lose control of Basim after fast travel. Enemies’ parry reaction time is correctly slowed with the “Dagger of Time” perk. The Sand Sword perk now correctly heals Basim when killing an enemy. Basim will now not die while wearing the “Sand Outfit” if he takes two fatal damage from two different enemies at the same time.

User interface

Search markers no longer disappear after performing a save/load action. The English language option now correctly appears only once in menus. Cases of poorly placed or poorly displayed UI.

World

The NPCs on the ships will continue sailing and will not stay still. Fixed NPC drinking animation. Removed invisible collision from some objects in Baghdad.

Missions

Improved NPC detection during the Golden Butterfly quest. Forty Thieves quest item rewards are not visible in-game. Listening lines now play correctly. Bound to Baghdad – The Harbiyah Office could not be interacted with if the research board was opened too quickly after the dialogue scene. Lair of the Beast – Ali could not be interacted with correctly in the “Talk to Ali” objective. Catch a Demon – Could not interact with the tool wheel or world map if enemies were detected while interacting with clues. Golden Butterflies – Fighting during the “Grand Auction” interrupted the flow of the mission. The Great Symposium – Fixed crashes for the “Find Frazil, the Great Scholar” objective. The Serpent’s Nest – Dialogues now trigger correctly for Basim.

Graphics, animation and performance

Numerous graphic, environment or visual effects improvements along with multiple stability improvements. Enemies and bosses with abnormal poses. Unnatural animations for Basim and/or Nehal. The refresh rate now reflects the correct information. Takedown animations are more polished. Removed placeholders/dialogues that appeared for too long. Fixed issues where cinematics were not showing transported objects. Optimized settings for Ultrawide and multi-display modes. Settings are now persistent on Luna.

Several

Improved compatibility with the OWO haptic suit. Now the PS4 update history.

Now it was just time to start playing one of the 10 best games and releases of October 2023. The minimum and recommended requirements on PC were also revealed along with a very nice detail.

“It’s not the biggest or most spectacular game in the series, but it doesn’t pretend to be that either. If you want nostalgia for times past with a technical touch of present times, here you can enjoy it in a big way without having to connect to the Animus,” we said. in his analysis.

Now what Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been updated to version 1.02 ahead of launch, their Patch notes on PC, PlayStation and Xbox improve all this.