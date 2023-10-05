Ubisoft He released the patch notes for Assassin’s Creed Mirage update 1.0.2 (find our review here). The patch has a size of 4,04 GB su Xbox One e 5,44 GB su Xbox Series X/Salthough it is included in the 41.6 GB already downloaded by PC players.

The update fixes several gameplay bugs, such as elevators killing Basim or shards not being assigned correctly. Enemies should also suffer properly fall damagewhile automatic loot will work regardless of how you kill them. Il Sand Outfit, one of many obtained in the game, will also prevent Basim from dying when two enemies deal fatal damage at the same time. Others have also been resolved problems like invisible collision on some objects in the city, NPCs who don’t stay put on boats and continue sailing, and more. Find the full notes here. The game will also support the technology of Intel’s XeSS super sampling. Below is an overview of the title:

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage you play as Basim, a cunning street thief struck by frightening visions and searching for answers and justice. After an act of brutal revenge, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization: the Hidden Ones. As he learns its founding principles and mysterious rituals, he will hone his skills, discover his true nature, and ultimately embrace a new belief that will change his destiny in unpredictable ways.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One e PC. The game will also be released for iPhone 15 Pro next year. Continue to follow us for more information.