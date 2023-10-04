Since the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Miragewhich we talk about in this review, the desire to. was immediately clear Ubisoft to propose a classic chapter, which would return to the dawn of the saga. After all, although the quality level was still very high, with the so-called “open world trilogy” composed of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Origins and Valhalla, the series had deviated quite a bit from its original tracks, offering games that were far too vast and which seriously putting aside all the stealth and parkour side that had characterized the first chapters.

The turning point made by Ubisoft favored Indeed explorationma sacrificed of course the gameplay predominantly stealth, therefore embracing an RPG formula that not everyone appreciated. With Assassin’s Creed Mirage the French publisher has decided to tgo back in timeto the delight of those who still miss Altair and Ezio Auditore today.

The plot of the new game puts us in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, twenty years after the events narrated in Valhalla. In our hands we will have an origin story for a character that players have already had the opportunity to get to know in passing within the organization of the Occultprecursors of the much better known Assassins.

Basim is still young and inexperienced, as he still tries to make ends meet with petty thefts in the alleys of the Baghdad of the 9th century. Once he meets the Hidden Ones, the boy decides to embark on a new and dangerous adventure, despite his greatest childhood friend strongly advising him against approaching those shady figures. In fact, his decision turns out to be unfortunate, given that the young man was doing so puts all his affections at risk more expensive. The only thing left for Basim to do will therefore be to join the brotherhood of the Occult, under the careful guidance of the mentor known as Roshan, with the aim of put an end to the advancement of a second and mysterious sect which has the intent to take over the entire Middle East.

Welcome back to the Middle East

Assassin’s Creed Mirage therefore has a simple story, which focuses almost entirely on the charm of the setting. If the plot of the old chapters held up thanks to over 30/40 hours of gameplay, here the everything is resolved in about 15 hours, given that Basim’s adventures manage to capture the player’s interest without being diluted unnecessarily. This is also and above all appreciable for the great attention paid to the detailsespecially regarding the real history of the city of Baghdad.

Also side gameplayMirage he hugs the old man proudly: Parkour and the need to hit the enemy hidden in the shadows are once again focal points of the experience. Basim, just like Altair and Ezio, is capable of committing assassinations one after the other, although sometimes it feels like Ubisoft has decided to make it too strong, despite his apprentice status. Despite this and the few new features introduced by this chapter, the game also comes close to Assassin’s Creed Syndicate due to the presence of smoke bombs, soporific darts e throwing knives.

Among the alleys of Baghdad

Even the newfound possibility of blend in with the crowd to go unnoticed, as well as being able to corrupt mercenaries to do the dirty work for us, are welcome returns, although the character growth system and inventory management have disappeared. L’Eagle eyealso this great classic of the mother chapters, allows us to have an overall vision, although Basim’s bird of prey (called Enkidu) has almost only and exclusively the ability to mark opponentsrather than actual points of interest on the map.

From the technical and artistic side, a Baghdad faithfully reproduced and full of life, however, struggles to hide a visibly “old” graphics engine and with some problems at a glance (in fact, we chose to use Anvil, the game engine that also powered Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising). The smaller size of the explorable caliphate compared to previous iterations of the Ubisoft saga is not a problem, although the feeling of déjà vu is still noticeable from the first minute. Finally promoted Italian dubbingamong which the voices of Pietro Ubaldi and Claudio Moneta stand out, as well as the soundtrack by Brendan Angelides/Eskmo is excellent.