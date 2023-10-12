We are going to take down the leader of the Order of the Ancients in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, an infiltration and assassination mission with many paths, opportunities and puzzles.

Finishing the story in Assassin’s Creed Mirage we will see ourselves with a couple of preparation missions to finish off the leader of the Order, after having already eliminated 4 main members of the Order in Baghdad. In this guide we will show you all the opportunities and strategies to finish off the final great enemy. Although it is not really the last mission of the game.

Spoilers for the identity of the final target are included.so obviously we warn you about it, consult the guide once you know what that final enemy is.

Opportunities and better infiltration routes

As we meet Roshan outside the caliph’s palace, in the Round Cityour infiltration mission over a really large area, with a lot of freedom to act. First we detail the three initial opportunities for distraction and infiltration:

As soon as we start, we will see A little further on, some rebels at the palace gates, once we are inside the walled area, we can return through the other side and open the door for them. They are a good distraction and will kill a dozen enemies at the entrance for us.

With the mentioned door as a reference we will have another opportunity for distraction on the right, the eastern area. We will can free some beasts from their cage by breaking the flimsy walls. This can be done with a throwing knife for example, from a distance better. The beasts They will attack everyone in the garden, so we will gain a lot of time. If we’re lucky they also kill some enemies.

On the other hand, In the west area we have a eunuch with whom we can talk y bribe him with various merchant emblems to give us the master key and allow entry to the palace. The reality is that this is the simplest and fastest way.

Once inside we can open the main door of the palace itself and let the rebels in againthese will kill many enemy soldiers, while we can investigate the rest of the palace or help them. Among the soldiers on that first floor of the palace there is one with a key, which opens a door ahead. Likewise We will discover behind a closed door, accessible through an upper windowwhat Catch itour objetive, He hides behind a passage in the library.

The library will be marked for us when we are close with eagle vision, inside it we will have to go up to its second floor to solve a puzzle and continue. From right to left, as we go up the stairs of the library we will have to put some books on the pedestals, The order is based on Arib’s poems, and on the emblems on the wall, visible with eagle eyesight.

Blue Bookrepresenting the ocean.yellow bookrepresenting the desert.black bookrepresenting the cobra.White bookrepresenting the dove.

With this, We will see a sequence of how a bookstore opens in the lower part of the librarywe can follow the path and it will not take long for us to find our objective and put an end to his life. After running behind her for a while, a cinematic will appear., so we don’t have to do much else. After completing this mission, a truth will be revealed to us that leads to another final mission in the game.

Now, get ready because the journey comes to an end when you talk to Nehal and leave for Alamut. If you have more questions about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

