We are going to see in this Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide how to activate the emblematic filter of the first Assassin’s Creed, something lighter and whiter, like the original.

Many players have dreamed for years of a return to the classics like the first Assassin’s Creed and in a way that is what the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage is looking for. However, this title has come out with an option so that all players can experience it in a more similar way to the first, with a light and color filter that makes it look like when we were in that distant 2007.

Nowadays it would look like a white and blue light filter, somewhat outdated, but it was the time and what was sought with this emblematic filter. We are going to see in this small guide how to activate it.

Activate the emblematic filter of the first Assassin’s Creed

To activate this filter we will have to go to the menu, accessible when in or out of the game. From the same pause menu we can access it with a shortcut on the keyboard and mouse or controller. We now look for the “Options” section and subsequently “Screen”, the first one that really comes out. In the general section, the second option is the “Emblematic color filter”. There you can activate or deactivate it whenever you want.

You can now leave the options menu and take a walk around Baghdad. If you don’t like it you can always remove it. You can also take a look at other settingsespecially if you have one HDR displaysince in addition to Brightness and Contrast you can touch up a little more others lighting and color options. This is a filter that looks very clear, but not very bright and without much color, so you can adjust settings until you find the perfect point for you.

With this you will be able to feel more or less like in the first Assassin’s Creed. If you have more questions about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

