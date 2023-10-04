Fifteen years. Almost fifteen years have now passed since that November 12, 2007 in which the very first Assassin’s Creed, a title about which at the time no one knew or could know absolutely anything, landed on the “new generation” consoles (PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, dig up that period from your memories and accept how inevitable the passage of time is). For some, the best way to celebrate three decades of honorable service would have been a new open-world chapter, maybe that famous Assassin’s Creed set in Japan (which will instead become a mobile title); or a remake of Altair’s first adventure. But no: Assassi’s Creed Mirage. Which is, in fact, also a bit of a true mirage: beyond the desert, beyond the visions of the protagonist Basim, Mirage makes us look at the past, in that veil of fog that has now completely enveloped the first chapter of the historic franchise. But mirages also serve to re-evaluate what is real, and how much: from this point of view, we have experienced a very solid new adventure. Referring you to a recent special on the relationship between Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Assassin’s Creed 1, we proceed here with the review of the first of the two, as long as the desert sand and the shadows among which you will have to hide do not bother you too much…

Basim’s Story: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Plot

Don’t be afraid of spoilers: we know how annoying they are and you don’t run the risk of encountering them here. We just want to say a few words about history of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, because never before is the plot more fundamental than in this case. A storytelling solid main character, the Ubisoft franchise has always had it – or should have had it. Not everyone appreciated the individual chapters in the same way, but it is undeniable that the story was also the main focus in Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla, before that in Unity, and before that in Black Flag, and in the adventures of Connor and Ezio. More or less dilated, it’s true; more or less centered on the events of Assassins and Templars or, as they are called now, Occult and members of the Order.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to focus the player’s attention and the entire offer as much as possible on one linear plot, clear, sometimes even a little predictable: it is the story of Basim, who from a street thief becomes a full-fledged member of the Sect of the Occult; and it is the story of a 9th century Baghdad, harassed by Templar control following the death of the caliph. The evolution of heroexactly as happened with Altair in the first Assassin’s Creed, is fundamental: Basim – that Basim you already met in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and not exactly as a good person – is caught here in the period of his youth, animated by the desire to improve the world. But he is also harassed by very disturbing visions, with demons and in particular a djinn who haunts him, without him being able to understand why.

You, however, will have already understood that the two things – the occupation of Baghdad, with enemies to be eliminated – and Basim’s path to maturation are closely linked. They will evolve together, in a crescendo in which it will be increasingly difficult to understand who can be trusted and who cannot. Much of the value of Assassin’s Creed Mirage lies precisely in the rhythms and efforts made to tell this simple but effective story. There are a lot of supporting characters and faces that you learn to recognise, allies that you regret having to lose, mentors that it is impossible not to respect (Roshan he is probably one of the Assassins who now become among the immediately recognizable faces of the series). And it is, it is true, also a spinoff, a product tailored to a certain dimension which unfortunately pales in comparison to the last three open worlds, and even with the Valhalla standalone. But is the comparison fair? In our opinion, although it lifts itself almost by itself, only up to a certain point. Because Assassin’s Creed Mirage is also a work of craftsmanship: precise dimensions and extensions have been chosen to enrich and cure them as much as possible. And it shows, in history as in the rest.

Going back to basics: hiding in plain light

As well as the size and relevance of the plot, also the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to calibrate itself on a series of resized needs, and precisely because resized, in perspective, taken care of in a remarkable way. Forget about all the arsenal, the customization, the myriad of weapons and objects of the last chapters of the main series, in which very often you even forgot how many tools you had at your disposal. Basim’s supplied items aren’t very many, but they are all equally lethal, and they bring the basic idea back to the philosophy of the very first Assassin’s Creed (we reiterate it once again, but it is also the last). Sword and dagger, to begin with, will have to suffice you in melee battles – battles which, moreover, the title always encourages you to avoid as much as possible, because they are very dangerous, especially in the presence of more than two or maximum three enemies.

Here, as it was in its time between Jerusalem and Damascus, must act in the shadows and exploit the hidden blade. You have to go back to hiding, whistling from the bushes, hiding the bodies of enemies, moving from one point to another at the right time. But above all it is necessary study environments: almost every mission, whether it is finding an object, freeing allies or eliminating an enemy, takes place in an open or closed environment of manageable dimensions. Partly with the help of the eagle’s eye and partly with the trusty Enchidu, it is necessary to memorize the position of the rooms, of the sentries, their movements, and then act accordingly. There is almost never a single route, more often there are many different ways to get to your destination: as long as you don’t arouse suspicion, or worse, set off the alarm. Because game over, in this case, is really just around the corner: the enemies hit hard, and they hit a lot, and they also hit everyone together. It seems that artificial intelligence was just waiting to get revenge, after so many years of being mocked.

Fight or act out of cunning

We have explained that to act in such a way stealth it is the master access key to Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The care taken in production can also be seen in the fact that, although not encouraged, actual combat is also possible, and with a certain versatility. Basim is capable of performing light and heavy lunges; he can parry enemy blows, and if necessary counterattack immediately by executing a kill; or dodge those really excessive assaults, marked by the red indicator. In all this, we must take into account the stamina bar, which is consumed for both parries and attacks (you must remain at rest to recharge it); and a series of secondary possibilities, such as throwing knives, a welcome return from the past. Besides that, on certain occasions Basim can use the Assassin’s Instincta sort of Ultra Instinct borrowed from Dragon Ball Super, in which the player basically chooses the targets, but then he will do everything alone, acting very quickly and lethally, without the possibility of being stopped.

Clashes, however, more often give way to reasoning. In Asassi’s Creed Mirage you have to most of the time play with cunning, understanding what an enemy’s weak point is and thus planning your moves. Since the investigations and missions are organized in a reticular scheme, in which each link fits into the others, the player can choose how to proceed, dedicating himself first to one and then to the other: the final objective will always be the assassination of an important name of the enemies, but the path to get there will change. Furthermore, considering the possible action within the individual sites of Baghdad, it will be possible to rely on a series of variables notable compared to the previous chapters of the series. Let’s give an example: if you have to enter a prison, what is the best way? Is it better to hire mercenaries to fight the guards, or convince a merchant to take you along as his assistant? these are just two of all the scenarios proposed by Mirage. To access the various possibilities, however, you need some exchange coins of different types, all available by looting chests and completing various missions. A mention of the possibilities for customization and enhancement doesn’t hurt: by collecting materials for the city, it is possible to go to the usual centers to improve a bit of everything, even from an aesthetic point of view. They are pleasant improvements, but not as invasive as at the time of Valhalla, in which a separate digital store was even available.

A few more words deserve to be said about the graphic and technical department. We completed Assassin’s Creed Mirage favoring, on PlayStation 5, the performance mode, so as to have 60 fps immediately available. It is almost superfluous to confirm that the fluidity is truly remarkable, as is – moreover – the general glance. The attention to detail is the usual one that can be expected from Ubisoft products, indeed perhaps in some cases even a little more solid, precisely because the product is “more manageable” in terms of size compared to the immense open worlds of the last few years. years. A few too many interpenetrations, or a random “slip” by Basim or something else We noticed strange attitudes on the part of NPCs anywaybut nothing that would really compromise the experience.

Piattaforme: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Serie S/X, PC

Sviluppatore: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of the best Assassin’s Creed games of recent years! The necessary premise is that you can put aside the idea of ​​open-worlds and gigantic and endless RPGs for a moment, because with this operation Ubisoft wanted to pay homage to the origins of the series. The main plot is streamlined, clear, direct, the characters are few and well characterized, perfectly recognisable. Basim is the right alter ego of Altair, the mechanics are those of the historic, first chapter, with the right updates; the atmospheres are not new, but a pleasant rediscovery of times gone by. Mirage takes us back to where it all began, but reminds us – at the same time – that fifteen years have passed since the first adventure. It tells us a story of training and discovery, necessary for the full understanding of a problematic and dark character like Basim. Above all, it leads us to immerse ourselves in a wonderful world, historically well-kept, visually exhilarating, in which in every mission, ravine, challenge, clash, we can breathe the logic that was so striking, in his time, with the very first Assassin’s Creed. If you are a fan of the series, you absolutely cannot ignore it; and if you are not a fan, this is more than ever the opportunity to become one. After all, Assassin’s Creed isn’t even a game anymore, right? It’s a belief.

Review Overview

8.5