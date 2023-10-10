If you are a gamer who also has a pet like a dog or cat, you will surely love games that have some RPG-type mechanics and that allow you to pet them. One of them is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which allows us to get close to the cats and be able to caress them, which has led some fans to realize that one of these virtual felines pays tribute to a real one from a fan. deceased.

All this within a function of being able to pet the animals within the games, which has even led to the existence of Twitter/X accounts called @CanYouPetTheDog and @CanYouPetTheCat, which in English is something like “Can you pet the dog?” ” (or cat) and confirms if this is possible in new releases. One of them is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which could also be done in Valhalla and among these pets, hides a nice tribute.

In a post on the Assassin’s Creed subreddit, user suckashelfboi101 shared an image of the new installment’s protagonist, Basim, holding a cat whose fur has a pattern that resembles the Assassin’s Creed logo. Something that led many Assassin’s Creed fans to wonder if the developer was “looking for needles in a haystack” or if it was something they had deliberately added to the game. and it was one of the subreddit moderators, Nick Treviso, who revealed to them that the cat pattern was a reference to a fan’s cat, which the developers asked to include in the game.

To confirm this, Treviso shared a screenshot of a comment that appears to have come from the Assassin’s Creed Facebook page, where a photo of the real-life cat was shared, which has exactly the same markings as the one you can see. find in Mirage. Along with the photo of the cat, they leave the message: “Please include this cat with the Assassin’s Creed logo on its beautiful snout in the game. It belongs to my friend, who recently passed away. I am willing to reward him with coffee and Timbits to any team member willing to work overtime to achieve it.

Something that has not yet been confirmed by any of the developers who worked on Mirage, although it already makes a lot of sense due to the previous order and because the markings on the face match perfectly. A theory that has also been supported by Twitter/X user CreedScholarswho shared the same Facebook post along with some developing images of the cat that appears in the game.

