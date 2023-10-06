Assassin’s Creed is Ubisoft’s flagship franchise, but in recent years it has experienced an identity crisis. After constant releases that fatigued fans, it evolved and adopted RPG elements. That concept also lost the novelty factor, so the most recent installment aims to be a return to the roots. Unfortunately, it seems that the experiment was far from perfect.

We are talking about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the most recent title that hit stores this week. It is an attempt to return to the origins and recapture the essence of the original installments, as it leaves behind the focus on role-playing elements and the open world to return to a gameplay where stealth and parkour are the pillars of the experience.

Unfortunately, it seems that Basim Ibn Ishaq’s adventure through the city of Baghdad was left behind and was unable to meet the expectations of the most demanding fans.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage received mixed reviews

At the time of writing these lines, the video game has an average rating of 78 on Metacritic. While it’s a solid score, it shows that it has some rough corners. In this way, it becomes one of the worst-rated main installments of the franchise.

Specifically, the title starring Basim is at the bottom of the list and shares third place with Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. Thus, the only mainline games that have a lower score are Assassin’s Creed Unity (72) and Assassin’s Creed Rogue (72), both of which had a simultaneous release in 2014.

Ratings of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Metacritic

Perhaps the 78 rating was below Ubisoft’s expectations. For context, Valhalla, the previous title, has a top score of 84 on Metacritic, despite criticism from intellectual property purists.

It seems that the direction the franchise will take will depend on the commercial performance of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If the return to the roots generated apathy, it is possible that the next installments will refocus on the RPG elements. Of course, Ubisoft already has multiple IP projects underway: from the title set in Japan to a proposal for mobile devices.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Do you think the game deserves better ratings? Let us read you in the comments.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Click here to find more information about it.

