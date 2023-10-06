As we said in our review of ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’, this new installment is characterized by a return to the origins of the franchise. Not only in terms of geographical, temporal and aesthetic proximity, but also in the scope of the game itself: far from being a sixty-hour sandbox with multiple side missions, we have character progression mechanics based on the story, a single city to explore and between 15 and 20 hours of gameplay.

We were curious about the real reasons for this reduction and have contacted Sarah Beaulieu, the game’s narrative director. Nod to the past, budgetary needs, the franchise’s need to pivot, projects that are frustrated and it is decided that they must be released in a certain time window? Beaulieu gives us the answer (or at least, she gives us the official version) to these questions.

What Beaulieu tells us is that the game It tries to be a return to the origins of the franchise: “It is more similar to the first Assassin’s Creed, so we have lost part of the open world philosophy. We have a more linear story, with a defined ending, something that the last games in the saga lacked.”

The basis for the shorter duration is in the very origins of the game. ‘Mirage’ began as a DLC for ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’: the protagonist of the last game connects with those of that one, since the action takes place in parallel times. “We had a smaller scope in terms of production and only a few years to work on the project,” Beaulieu tells us. “We couldn’t make a game with 60 hours of gameplay in two and a half years, and that’s why we started working on something smaller.”

The inevitable question is whether the studio did not fear that players, who increasingly demand longer games, they would feel disappointed or think that the game is not as complete as more recent deliveries. Beaulieu is blunt: “there is a large part of our players who are fans of the first ‘Assassin’s Creed’, so they will like this condensed experience. It is not the same game, but there are releases that last three or four hours, and that does not bother them. “We know that the game would divide the community, but we also know that some players would get into it very, very quickly.”

This series of decisions about the length of the game also informs the method of character development, which is more story-driven than a traditional experience system. How did the studio come to the conclusion that this was what ‘Mirage’ needed? “In terms of narrative, I have made many video games before, but I have also worked in films and theater,” Beaulieu tells us. “I’m mostly familiar with strong narrative stories, and if we wanted to address Basim’s unique story and character, it wouldn’t have been compelling to use a full open-world RPG mechanic that would have emptied the character of this evolution.”

Of course, we cannot pass up the opportunity to ask if this is going to be the future of the franchise, or shorter approaches will alternate with longer ones. The answer is clear: “That’s something that, frankly, I don’t know. I know that we have games announced, like ‘Red’, for example, and that they are cooking up a big world with it, but right now I don’t know much about the future.” At the moment ‘Mirage’ has been a relative turnaround compared to the last games in the series, and it is up to the players whether or not to help the experiment be repeated.

