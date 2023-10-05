Assassin’s Creed Miragedeveloped by Ubisoft Bordeaux, is out today on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S. For those who no longer follow the saga, it is a production more linked to the origins of the saga than an open world iteration, as happened with the last trilogy.

The new chapter of the series, set in the Iraqi town of Baghdad, rediscovers the origins of the Creed of the Assassins and the Occult, in a complex and intricate historical period. Reviewed by our AlteridanAssassin’s Creed Mirage was developed by the studio that previously dedicated itself to Wrath of the Druids, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla add-on content.

Previous article

eFootball 2024: Konami kicks off Season 2