Ubisoft’s bet for its most successful franchise was to return to the roots and when it was learned that Assassin’s Creed Mirage would be a kind of return to the origins, the hype went through the roof. The first days after the launch have shown that the decision was appropriate and the French company achieved new success.

Related video: Assassin’s Creed won’t save Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Ubisoft’s most successful debut in the current generation

Ubisoft is celebrating due to the results that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has had at its launch. According to the company, this is the biggest debut they have had in the current generation, that is, the one that runs from November 2020 to date with the premiere of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. According to the French company, what allows them to consider this achievement is related to in-game activity data.

Thank you all for joining us on Basim’s journey in 9th Century Baghdad! We are thrilled by the response from the community and for embracing our homage to the roots of the AC franchise. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/KnL2YxGION — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) October 11, 2023

In that sense, Ubisoft revealed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage players have performed the equivalent of 479 years of parkour on the rooftops of Baghdad, in total they have performed 60 million Leaps of Faith and have petted 1.2 million cats on the streets of Baghdad. .

Curiously, Ubisoft’s celebration contrasts with the ratings that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has from users because according to that indicator it is a video game that divided opinion among fans.

REVIEW: Assassin’s Creed Mirage

However, this has not prevented Assassin’s Creed Mirage from being a video game that is experiencing a moment of success and proof of this is the recent campaign that Ubisoft carried out in Mexico where a character from the franchise appeared in a flea market, showing that the years go by. but the IP is still valid.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage(/i))Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News