We show you how to reduce our level of notoriety in the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a meter that indicates how wanted we may be by the guards in the city.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage we have a notoriety meter, basically based on the number of criminal acts we are doing and if we are being caught. Have three levels of severity which can go up or down, depending on how we act. In general, it is recommended to go calmly around the city with as little as possible, for our own good.

So that the guards are not always chasing us and bothering us around the city, there is several methods to reduce these levels of notoriety. First we are going to see what each level represents, then how to reduce them.

Level 1 Notoriety: Civilians may recognize us and call the guards to chase us.Level 2 Notoriety: guards and civilians are more alert and more wanted posters appear. It is easier to be detected and archers go out to patrol on the roofs.Level 3 Notoriety: Basim is easier for the guards to spot and the elite guard Shakiriyya will start looking for you.

How to eliminate our notoriety levels

To eliminate our levels of notoriety, several things can be done:

Remove “Wanted” posters: This is the simplest and cheapest, we can search on the map, when we have some level of notoriety, they also appear on the compass. You can approach and interact with the sign to break it.Bribe the munadi: The munadi are criers that can be in different places in the city, you can search for them and pay them an emblem of power to reduce your notoriety.Eliminate Shakiriyya: This means killing an elite enemy and the reality is that it is quite hard, so at the beginning it is not usually an option, and this of course can only be done if we have reached the maximum, at the third level of notoriety.

Mainly those are the methods to reduce notoriety, if you want to lose the guards only momentarily, a bale of straw or a bench to blend in will do, but in the long run you’ll want to be completely free from the eyes of enemies. With all that said, he treads carefully on the streets of Baghdad.

