Ubisoft has made Assassin’s Creed fans feel like they have returned to the franchise’s origins with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The return of stealth as the main mechanic and a very satisfying parkour are two factors that have contributed to making the experience very pleasant. And let’s not forget the secrets and details.

The booking incentive Assassin’s Creed Mirage was an additional mission focused on the famous story of Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves, belonging to the collection of stories called Arabian Nights. Without going into spoilers, Basim receives a letter from Murjana, the daughter of Ali Baba himself, who asks us for help to find his missing father and confront the thieves.

This secondary story can be divided into three chapters or meetings, and all of them have confrontations against thieves. The thirst for the hunt and the heat of combat is likely to drown out the curiosity of many players, although one server thought it was a good idea to count all the thieves as they were killed to see if Ubisoft had done its job correctly. And yes, it has: we see exactly 40 thieves, including the King of Thieves himself.

8 during the first encounter in the Den of Forty Thieves. 11 in the second match. 3 guarding a road near their main base. 18 during the second encounter in the lair.

The total sum is the 40 thieves in the story. So we can say that Basim confronts the entire gang and discovers the myth behind the King of Thieves. A great detail from Ubisoft! I remind you that the game is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

In VidaExtra | Everything we know about the new Assassin’s Creed that are in development and what we would like to see in them

In VidaExtra | The best board games with assassinations and stealth a la Assassin’s Creed

In VidaExtra | Assassin’s Creed: the movie, the installment that took place in Spain and was launched directly in movie theaters