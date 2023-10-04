It makes all the sense in the world that ‘Assassin’s Creed: Mirage’, the latest installment (for a short time: an ambitious new mobile iteration is on the way), looks to the past. To the franchise’s past, it is understood, which always looks to the past of the human species. More than fifteen years after the first ‘Assassin’s Creed’ and after twelve installments, it is interesting to observe the legacy that UbiSoft’s sandboxes have left.

That’s why ‘Mirage’, without abandoning the ambitious lore that the series has been displaying for years, focuses on a single setting, in a single city, something that will surprise those who are used to the trips that structured installments like ‘Valhalla’, ‘Odyssey’. ‘, ‘Origins’ or ‘Black Flag’. Here we will have a core population that is certainly very respectable, but smaller: that is why the game lasts only about twenty hours.

And for that reason, too, It is a title much more structured by history than the previous ones. And we not only talk about how it tells us the story of our hero, Basim, much more linear and that allows us to contemplate his evolution as an initiate, apprentice and finally master of assassins, but also about how the development of the skills with which we can making the character grow.

That’s not to say that ‘Mirage’ is a limited game. Baghdad is full of little things to do, from robbing merchants to accepting small missions, finding lost items or locating key locations. They are small touches that will momentarily take us away from the main story, but in which we will not have to invest hours of time. The important thing here for Ubisoft Bordeaux, clearly, is that we follow the main story.

A brave decision that plays in favor of immersion

many players They will lament the lack of extras or the impossibility of getting lost in a vast setting, but certainly not the extent of a small exotic country. However, it is these twists on the series’ usual codes that are sometimes welcome and keep the franchise alive. We had already been in a time very close to this in ‘Valhalla’, the origins of the Assassins (even the Hidden Ones) had already been explored in ‘Origins’, and the atmosphere of this game (the architecture, the structure of the city, geographical proximity) has many points in common with the first ‘Assassin’s Creed’, which takes place only a century and a half later. With all those precedents in common, perhaps a sixty-hour game would have tasted like lazy repetition.

That’s why it’s interesting that Ubisoft has decided to distance itself, if not in time and setting, then in a mechanic that takes us back to the relative simplicity of the first games in the series. Stealth and parkour are once again in the foreground. There is even a feature, History of Baghdad, where you have to find 66 locations and which are reminiscent of the Codex of the first ‘Assassin’s’.

Among the problems of ‘Mirage’, yes, is that the reduction of spaces and role depth leads us to an almost purely cosmetic secrecy: It is easy to run away from enemies and throw them off, and it is easy to do without the many stealth options that the game offers (bribes, disguises), because they will rarely catch us. In the combat part, the set of movements is similar to that of recent games like ‘Valhalla’, but very simplified. Again, we don’t have the depth of the weapons and move catalog of previous games, which would become repetitive… if the game didn’t last twenty hours.

With the impressive technical finish and the immersive setting that UbiSoft always boasts (with graphical bugs here and there, but very excusable), the truth is that this ‘Assassin’s’ does not disappoint in terms of throwing the player to a remote era with all its consequences. The bets are open to guess what this change in orientation is due to: experimentation with different formulas, budget cuts or impasse before another mammoth ‘Assassin’s Creed’. In any case, the play turned out well and the variation is refreshing. The series remains as alive as its killers.

