Assassin’s Creed is a saga that has changed a lot over time and, inevitably, the time has come to try to return to the roots. This is how Assassin’s Creed Mirage was born, a project that was intended as a DLC for Valhalla, but that became a smaller-scale installment for the most recent trilogy, but with the promise of delivering something that fans have been crying out for for years. .

This all sounds fantastic, but does Assassin’s Creed Mirage really take us back to another era? In a way, yes; However, it presents several elements that are enough to remind us that a long time has passed since 2007.

A trip to the past

Throughout its history, one of the strengths of Assassin’s Creed has been the ability to take us to another time. Yes, perhaps historical accuracy is not always their thing, but there are few companies that have Ubisoft’s mastery of recreating different periods of humanity to make us feel immersed in them. It is a huge work of research and historical recreation that always pays off and Assassin’s Creed Mirage is no exception.

Basim’s story takes us to Baghdad in the year 861; that is, the golden age before it was destroyed. Thus, you will visit a living place, with streets full of people and tensions – both political and class – that have moved humanity for much of its existence. Taking on the role of virtual tourist, it is incredible to walk through Baghdad to appreciate its architecture, soak up its culture and even get an idea of ​​how its people speak. If you are curious and spend some time getting to know the city, you will be rewarded with a learning trip worth enjoying.

The historical elements are not only seen in the way the city is built, but also in a narrative that explores elements of the time to deliver an engaging story full of intrigue. Much of it develops as an investigation story in which together with Basim you have to untangle knots to find who are the ones pulling the strings from the shadows. It is a well-developed story, which remains interesting over the hours. One of its great successes is that it discards almost all the elements of the Animus and modern times to better concentrate on maintaining a good pace and exploring Basim’s story.

Mirage transports you to another era in several ways

Another strength of the game is in its level design. Ubisoft created a Baghdad that not only looks attractive and faithful to the real world, but also knows how to take advantage of its elements to make the playable section of Assassin’s Creed Mirage shine. The loop of this new installment is based on 3 elements: parkour, stealth and investigation. So, take advantage of the flat roofs so you can jump from one to another, sneak along clotheslines while escaping from guards or hide between bushes. Both the city and the specific places where the missions take place were made so that you can exploit the possibilities of the game and overcome the objectives in your own way.

That last thing is what shines about Assassin’s Creed Mirage and that is that it avoids holding your hand and gives you the option to find your solutions. Don’t expect extreme freedom, since its mechanics are rigid, especially when compared to other games, but it does give you permission to have fun and experiment within its rules. For example, at some point you will have to eliminate a target and to get there you have several options. Maybe you prefer to look for a secret entrance or you don’t care about that and prefer to arrive suddenly and attract the attention of the guards. You may decide it’s best to pay someone to distract security so you can sneak through the main entrance. The possibilities are far from infinite, but it is nice to feel that we can choose between several options to find the solution that will have the most fun. When the game is about hiding, getting past guards and getting, it becomes a lot of fun and the only thing that can be complained about in that sense is that more experimentation options would have made it fantastic.

Stealth will be your best friend

Mirage travels through all eras of Assassin’s Creed, for better and for worse

Unlike more recent installments, Mirage lacks a level system as such. You no longer have to worry about getting experience to level up and progress. This is an important and necessary change for the simple fact that Assassin’s Creed Mirage does not need it. That is why it is unprecedented that Ubisoft decided to maintain some RPG systems that exist as filler and not because in the end they are going to deliver a better video game.

Take the skill tree as an example. It is small – which was to be expected given the scale of Mirage – and is divided into 3 areas, each with a maximum of 8 skills to unlock. Among them are the possibility of looting enemies automatically; the opportunity to slow down time by throwing knives and the opportunity to increase your perception to discover secrets more easily. The standard that we have seen in the most recent installments, only now without the need to grind.

So what is the problem? That these are systems designed for an RPG and Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not. It is a system that, although it had already been present in similar installments, here feels inherited from games designed to consume your time that were shoehorned into a title whose objective is to return to the times when the saga was different. Don’t think that it is a complaint about purism about an idea about what Assassin’s Creed should be. It is a system that is unnecessary for the simple fact that it is unsatisfactory. It doesn’t really let you customize your playstyle and the improvements aren’t significant either. A more elegant solution would have been for some skills to be available from the start and others to be unlocked as you progress through the story.

Mirage is not free of modern problems

The same happens with equipment and its improvements. It’s not like Mirage offers a brutal amount of weapons either; In fact, the selection is very little (it is more similar to that of deliveries like Unity than to Odyssey or Valhalla). The problem is that the difference between one weapon and another is barely palpable. In this way, it is an element that exists to fulfill the tantrum idea of ​​what a high-profile release should have, instead of thinking about what will entertain the player. Nobody wants to collect a bunch of resources only to have a screen tell them that their blowpipe shots now go 30 feet farther. What they want is to get weapons and skills that make them feel more powerful or offer them new possibilities, is this so difficult to understand?

We mentioned before that the gameplay loop of Assassin’s Creed Mirage revolves around 3 elements and sadly there is one that has serious problems: investigation. In many of your missions in Baghdad you will find moments in which your mission will be to explore elements of the environment in order to progress. You may have to find letters with key information or analyze terrain to discover someone’s whereabouts. They are mechanics that we have seen in various games for several years and that have been worn down until they become unbearable.

They are soulless and frankly boring game sections since they demand very little from the player and only waste their time. The only task here is to press a button to activate the eagle’s vision and thus search for objects to interact with. Then you just have to pray that it is what you were looking for, complete the necessary percentage of research and be able to go to something fun. If they only appeared a few times it wouldn’t be a problem, but a good chunk of your time in Mirage will be in these sections. High-profile experiences like Assassin’s Creed Mirage can and deserve to be more fun.

If there is one part of Assassin’s Creed Mirage that works, but could have been better, it is the parkour. In many ways, it’s an element of the game that works and is sure to become a favorite aspect of many. However, that sweet taste at the end leaves you with a bitter taste for a simple reason: Assassin’s Creed Mirage promised to be a return to the roots, but its parkour doesn’t feel like that.

Of course there is a change when we compare it with the RPG trilogy. For starters, Basim is lighter and faster than Eivor and Kassandra. Also, the world is designed so that you use parkour to get from one place to another. It sadly fails to deliver that feeling of speed, fluidity and freedom that is synonymous with this discipline. In fact, there are many moments where it is perceived as a rigid, clumsy system that only offers to go in one direction.

It was something we had to wait for; After all, Mirage was born as a DLC for Valhalla, so it is natural that it has so many similarities with the most recent trilogy. In addition, it is to be celebrated that the development team has made important changes to get closer, even a little, to the classic style. However, the result is insufficient and what should have been one of the most important and applauded elements of Mirage ends up being bittersweet.

Now, what about combat? The first thing to keep in mind is that Basim is very brave, but he is not a warrior. In this way, your main way to kill enemies will be by taking advantage of stealth to attack them and hand-to-hand combat remains secondary. Of course, there will inevitably be situations where things will go wrong and you will have to fight. Mirage’s combat system is functional, but don’t expect much either. You will only have to dodge attacks and parry to finish them off. It is a system that complies, but it also fails to be engaging, as in the best installments of the series.

A trip to the past with modern vices

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a video game that is stranded at an intersection without knowing where to go. He turns to his right and sees the opportunity to be a tribute to the past, to return us to 2007 and remind us of what an era was in which this medium was very different. When you look to your right, you see the opportunity to be a more complex product, but with the risk of no longer having the player as your priority. In the end, what does it do? what path does it take? None.

With this, Assassin’s Creed Mirage becomes an entertaining product, but also one that makes me wonder about everything that could have been. I’d be lying if I said I had a bad time running through Baghdad, doing parkour, and turning into a shadow to kill my enemies. It was quite the opposite, there were even several moments when I felt like I was in front of my old television with an Xbox 360 controller in hand and ignoring the history homework in order to immerse myself fully in virtual Jerusalem. Sadly, those sensations remain just that – sensations – and Mirage is unable to transcend and recover all the magic that made Assassin’s Creed one of the biggest franchises in the medium.

I also don’t want to say that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a failed attempt. It is a game with quality in several sections and one that players who have been hooked on the series for years will enjoy. It’s also for those who miss the series, but prefer to avoid the overwhelming amount of content in the most recent trilogy. However, you are going to find yourself in for a bittersweet pill if you expect it to be the game that manages to revive all those old glories from times that, let’s face it, are never going to return.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on October 5, 2023. Follow this link for more news related to this new installment of Assassin’s Creed.

