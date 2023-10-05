Even though he new AC is a game that acts as a prequel to what we saw in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there were many data about Basim and its past that we did not know, as the final de Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

We will explain them below what does the end of the game meanor, so, logically, if you have not yet passed the adventure of the Baghdad burglar turned Hiddendo not continue reading, because vienen spoilers very great about the history of the game.

What happens at the end of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you are still here with us, we assume that you have already beaten the game and that, as has also happened to us, you will have been a little disappointed with the revelations that take place in the final stretch. Let’s try to explain it clearly.

First of all, let’s take stock of what is shown. When Basim finally manages to enter the depths of the Alamut fortressonly he seems to be able to open the door, which closes behind him.

Once inside, he discovers a strange machine, which seems to have captured… Nehal? After, Basim sees that Nehal wasn’t really there and in fact had NEVER been anywhere.only in his mind, in true Fight Club style.

A holographic vision of the device he stole at the beginning shows two Isu (two members of the “those who came before” civilization) confronted and Basim identifies one of them as the genie that tormented him in his visions.

Right after, she decides to confront him and says that It’s nothing more than a memory, who is no longer afraid of him and makes him disappear. At that moment, the final meeting with Nehal, who he says is “a reflection of who they once were”. Basim understands that he and Nehal will end up merged somehow and that from then on, they will be just one.

Afterwards, Basim wakes up and meets the Hidden Ones who have survived the siege of Alamut. Roshan decides to leave the Order after feeling that his principles have been betrayed and Basim remains, already a master of the Hidden Ones. However, Enkidu, his eagle, scratches his cheeksomething that makes Basim smile.

He ends up saying that he is now at peace with himself and that he will look for those who once, in a past life, imprisoned him… What’s the point of all this?

The true meaning of the ending of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Logically, You won’t know half of it if you haven’t beaten Assassin’s Creed Valhallabecause there were very important revelations about the Isu and about Basim himself.

On the one hand, in the different endings and epilogues of the game it was shown that, Among the Isu who faced the solar surge that almost wiped out their race, centuries ago, were Odin and Loki.. As time passed, humans considered them Norse gods, but they were really Isu.

Loki connects to Yggdrasil to be reincarnated centuries later.

When the solar surge came, A small number of Isus, with Odin among them, poured out their memorieshis “essence” in the Yggdrasil tree to being able to reincarnate centuries later. Odin achieved it and would end up being reincarnated in Eivor, the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

However, Loki had become a traitor and renegade from his Isu companions, who they had imprisoned him and they didn’t want him to find out about their reincarnation plan. Even so, Loki managed to escape and, just before the great cataclysm (what the Norse linked with Ragnarök), stabbed one of the Isu who were going to “dump” on Yggdrasil and took his place.

That served to He will be reincarnated much later… as Basim! In AC Valhalla, Basim is already aware of his past life as Loki, but in Mirage, which takes place several years earlier, he feels that he is a simple human with something else he cannot understand.

In several moments we see how this gloomy genius torments him. Who is it? And who or what is Nehal?

If we put the pieces together with what we have just told, it is understood that both the genie and Nehal are echoes of his past as Loki that have crept into his subconscious like Basim. Hence the name of the game, “Mirage”, which means mirage. Nehal and the genie are mirages.

Genius would be his “dark side”the fear and anger he retains from his captivity as Loki, while Nehal represents his positive side, pride and the desire to know himself. like what it really is. That’s why Nehal was always willing to accompany him.

After seeing the machine and confronting both the genie and Nehal, Basim remembers his past and decides to accept it, but in conjunction as the member of the Hidden Ones that he now is. The machine is, most likely, where Loki was in captivity and that is why those memories are unlocked when seeing it.

The moment when Enkidu scratches his face and he smiles suggests that the eagle perceives that it is no longer a “complete” Hidden Onenow it’s a different thing… And Basim knows it.

Everything ends with Basim looking at the horizon and saying that, if there is anyone left who caught him (some Isu), he will look for them. Thus everything is connected to Valhalla, which takes place years later, when Basim meets with Eivor, Sigurd and the others, as part of his plan to find the reincarnations of his captors. Let’s remember that Eivor is the reincarnation of Odin…

The end of Valhalla is much more complex and we see how Basim arrives in our present (after spending centuries “trapped” in the simulation) wanting to reinvent the order of the Assassins and forge a new future… But that’s another story .