Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the new chapter in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that has sold 200 million units, is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna and Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. The PEGI rating is 18+ and its standard edition is available at the price of €49.99. Players can play day one via Ubisoft+ on Xbox, Amazon Luna, and PC via Ubisoft Connect.

Developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, Assassin’s Creed Mirage celebrates the 15th anniversary of the saga, with an action-packed narrative adventure, while rejuvenating the mechanics that have defined the franchise for over fifteen years such as parkour, stealth and assassination.

Players will step into the shoes of Basin Ibn Is’haq, a young thief with a mysterious past who joins the Downworld organization in search of answers. You will be able to follow his path to becoming a Master Assassin, discovering the truth about his singular destiny.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place in 9th century Baghdad, one of the most important cities of its time, at the height of its golden age, bringing the saga back to the Middle East. Among the dense and busy streets of the capital of the Abbasid Caliphate, players will come across grandiose monuments, while also witnessing the birth of a revolution against corruption.

Supported by a dedicated task force composed of historians and internal consultants, the development team sought to authentically represent this crucial historical period, with precise cultural and religious accuracy. To increase identification, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the first game in the saga published with Arabic localization included worldwide.