Data collected by GamesIndustry shows a good debut for Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Detective Pikachu: The Return in the United Kingdom.

For yet another week, it is interesting to analyze one of the largest markets in the video game industry, the United Kingdom. And be careful, because in recent days there have been two new releases, from important franchises. Has EA Sports FC 24 held up?

Since September 29, the new installment of ”FIFA” (now without said seal) has devastated sales, and The United Kingdom has become one of its greatest fortresses.

As always, there are fixed titles that English players do not release under any circumstances. Curiously, these are Nintendo Switch games (something that also happens in Japan or Spain).

Last week, Assassin’s Creed Mirage y Detective Pikachu: The Return They arrived in stores, with the aim of improving the numbers of their predecessors. Will they have achieved it?

We review the data collected by GamesIndustry, to see how the two new releases have fared, and also check if the strength of EA Sports FC 24 has been enough.

Sales of the week in the United Kingdom

To begin with, EA Sports FC 24 has held its own against two important releases, and is chaining its second consecutive week as best selling game in uk.

And sales have dropped considerably compared to the previous week. According to GamesIndustry, the soccer simulator It has sold 48% less than in its debut weekbut it is enough for him to be number 1.

As the second best-selling game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has managed to sneak onto the podium, which is a joy for Ubisoft. Of course, it has not been able to match EA FC 24.

PS5, Xbox Series and PC versions

As a bronze medal, Detective Pikachu: The Return has debuted well in the United Kingdom, despite mixed and somewhat lackluster reviews to be a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Games like Hogwarts Legacy, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Minecraft are still present in the top 10, as well as others of the caliber of Mortal Kombat 1.

Of course, the NetherRealm Studios fighting title has dropped from second to eighth place, since has sold 38% less.

Closing the ranking, with titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 ahead, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom holds up despite selling 10% less than in the previous week.

This is the sales ranking for the week in the United Kingdom:

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Detective Pikachu: El regreso Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Mortal Kombat 1 Minecraft (Switch) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As for the surprises of the week, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion has sold 875% morewhile F1 23, It Takes Two or Need for Speed ​​Unbound climb positions.

Will EA Sports FC 24 last? the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the United Kingdom? We will have to wait a week to find out, but Ubisoft and Nintendo have reasons to be happy with their new releases.