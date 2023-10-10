We show you all the weapons that we can get in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, all their damage and effects, both swords and daggers.

In this Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide we are going to discover all types of weapons and how to get them all. Whether swords, scimitars, martial or daggers, with their unique damage and effects. All weapons, whether swords or daggers, are distinctive, and we can obtain them in many ways. That’s what we teach you in this guide.

All swordsAll daggers

Let’s go over all the weapons, their obtaining method and the damage of each. Always taking into account the base damage, not the improvement, since many pieces of equipment can be improved.

all swords

Below we leave you all the swords that you can carry in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

ArmaObtainingDamageDef DamageEffectAlamut Initiate SwordPart of the story.5050Sharpened Edge: After a successful parry, the next attack deals 50% more damage.Zanj Rebellion SwordEquipment Chest in Harbiya.6035Counterattack: After a perfect dodge, the next attack deals 50% more damage.Abbasid Knight’s SwordEquipment Chest in Abbasiya.5050Maximum: While Basim’s health is below 50%, light attacks deal 30% more damage.Rostam’s SwordComplete the “The Dealer” contract of weapons”.6035Chain Reaction: Each consecutive attack deals 5% more damage, up to a maximum of 50%.Hidden SwordDesert Equipment Chest.3560Poison: Every fifth hit poisons the enemy.Shamshir-e ZomorroddenyDesert Equipment Chest desert. Part of the Oasis Chamber.4678Blood Price: Maximum health is decreased by 50%, but damage is increased by 50%.Genius SwordPart of the Genie Pack in the store.–Attacks on enemies under harmful effects inflict a 50% more damage.Lightning SwordPart of the Lightning Weapon Pack in the shop.–Every third attack deals 50 electrical damage to 4 nearby enemies.Demon ClawPart of the Demonfire Pack in the shop.–Attack burning enemies ignites your weapon for 10 seconds and you can set other enemies you attack on fire.Sand SwordPart of the additional content of the AC Deluxe Pack: Mirage.5050Healing Sand: Killing an enemy with time slowed regenerates 20% health.

all daggers

Below we leave you all the daggers that you can carry in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

ArmaObtainingDamageDef DamageEffectAlamut Initiate DaggerPart of the story3030Aggressive Defense: Deflections deal +25 defense damageDagger of Zanj RebellionEquipment Chest in Abbasiya3621Second Wind: Successful dodge replenishes 10% stamina.Dagger of RostamComplete the “Trafficker of weapons.”3621Point Blank: Hitting enemies with throwing knives at close ranges deals 10% more damage.Dagger of ConcealmentDesert Gear Chest.2136Spread: Melee killing a poisoned enemy creates a toxic cloud that damages enemies. nearby enemies.The SamsaamaDesert Equipment Chest. Part of the Oasis Chamber.2747Life Steal: Every fifth hit restores Basim by 10% of his health.Genius DaggerPart of the Genie Pack in the shop.–Deflecting an enemy under a harmful effect increases the duration of that effect by 4 seconds.Lightning DaggerPart of the Lightning Weapon Pack in the shop.–When surrounded by more than 2 enemies, damage and damage resistance are increased by 50%.Demon FangPart of the Demonfire Pack in the shop.- -Deflections set the enemy on fire.Dagger of TimePart of the additional content of the AC: Mirage Deluxe Pack.3030Dagger of Time: Perfect deflections slow down time for 3 seconds.

If you have more questions about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

