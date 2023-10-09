We review the general duration of the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage, main missions and the members of the Order that we will have to hunt down.

We return to the classic confrontation between the hidden y members of the Order of the Ancients in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a title prior to the establishment of the brotherhood of Assassins and Templars, but which is ultimately the same. We will have to Investigate and carry out several main missions to get to the bottom of the Order and climb ranks with Basim. We will review in this guide all main missionsthe overall game duration and the Order members needed to reach the grand finale of the game.

It is possible that you will find a lot of information about the game in this guide, especially with the members of the Order, it is difficult evitar spoilerstherefore you are warned.

Main missions and duration

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a total of 47 main missions. Removing the beginning and end of the story, these missions They are based on our pace of play and city research, They are not linearwe are free to follow the path we want, even if everything leads to the same end.

We will have to eliminate a series of targets in the city of Baghdad and its surroundings, and to reach these missions you will have to carry out other previous tasks, such as messenger, spy and investigation missions. The assassination missions themselves are quite free, looking for opportunities and ways to eliminate our target.

In making the main content or main missions may take about 16 hours approximately, then we have until 30 or 40 hours to make all the secondary contentwhich includes collectibles or secondary items such as contracts and secrets.

Members of the Order of the Ancients

We will have to Hunt down a total of 4 important members of the Order to get the great leader out. This is by gathering clues and discovering on our way through the different territories of the city the relationship they have between them and what they are looking for. There is no order here, it is free, like many missions, except for the first and last objective.

Al-GhulAl-RabisuAl-PirikaAl-MardikhwarLeader of the Order

