The new installment of Assassin’s Creed goes on sale today for PlayStation, Xbox and PC, with ”bad news” for compatible players.

Starting today, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available, coming three years after the successful and acclaimed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. First of all, remind you that It is a more traditional gamewhich separates itself from the role-playing touches of previous installments.

At HobbyConsolas we are delighted with Basim’s adventure, which is reminiscent of the first bars of Altair and Ezio in the late 2000s.

Not all fans will be in love with Mirage, especially since It’s a smaller game. than Origins, Odyssey or Valhalla.

On an international level, Assassin’s Creed Mirage It has garnered good reviews, not as positive as those Valhalla garnered in 2020, mind you. Starting today, October 5, you can now enjoy it.

In fact, its first day one update is now available, which introduces a few changes and new features.

The feared Denuvo shows his paw in Baghdad

There are few things as hated by PC gamers as Denuvo. This DRM technology is very popular in the current industry, and most AAA titles use it in compatible versions.

In general, developers tend to warn that their games use Denuvo, since usually causes performance problems in the games. We remember that this is anti-piracy software.

Well, we regret to inform you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has Denuvo on PC. Ubisoft announced this a few months ago, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The problem is that the first copies of Mirage for PC, which were used for reviews and first impressions, They did NOT have Denuvo. The Assassin’s Creed community is very upset about this.

Because? Basically, because Denuvo could hinder the performance of the title, which would be considerably worse than what was reported in the analyzes of this PC version.

”The copies for the analyzes did not have it, which is bullshit. If you’re going to force DRM for a product, review copies should have it too,” says one user on Reddit.

Some players believe that the inclusion of Denuvo is a serious mistake, since the game already had certain performance problems on PC, which could now be aggravated.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC. Did you know that the game allows us to visit the most important place for the Brotherhood of Assassins? It is an exciting detail for all fans of the franchise.