We show you the interactive map of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a very useful web tool to find all the collectibles and activities in Baghdad.

Join the conversation

In this Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide we are going to see how to access the interactive map, one of the most popular and useful tools in the last years of video games. Perfect for open worlds where there are hundreds of collectibles to collect or activities to do. In this case it is now available in full, with all the content of the latest Assassins title in Bagdad.

We will show you access to the interactive map of the Map Genie web portal, there are more options, as always, but this is one of the complete ones.

How to access the interactive map

You can access the interactive map of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on this website, Map Genie. Through that same website we can actually find hundreds of other games in the saga. When we enter we will see something like what we show you below.

We will have the map, with the icons of the same game and various indicatorsin addition to column on the left and right with various data. We can zoom in or out to zoom in or out (with the same mouse wheel or the “+” and “-“). In the left column we can select “Hide all” to hide all icons, or “Show all” and see them all at once. Likewise It is advisable to select by hand what you want to see.

Everything is categorized, by services, collectibles, activities and more. If you have an account you can log in, or register if not, so you can also mark what you have collected on the map and not get involved with more icons.

Cartographer

In this installment we have a special merchant, in the Round City district you will find the cartographer. This person He can sell us maps with the locations of collectibles. The only thing is that our currency to pay will be emblemsso we will have to steal a lot from people and complete contracts to get several.

If you have more questions about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

Join the conversation