Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the new chapter of the Ubisoft series arriving on October 5th which promises to immerse us once again oriental atmospheres who made the saga known to the world.

The title starring Basim shares some aspects with the recent chapter Valhalla, where among other things Basim himself is present as a secondary character, but where exactly is it located the adventure of the petty thief from Baghdad over time?

If you’ve been wondering, you’re in luck: a short video published by the official account of the series on its social channels has come to your aid, explaining the placement of Mirage in the timeline of the immense saga which, this year, celebrates 15 years.



As illustrated by the short trailer, most of the events concerning the story of our Basim are set in861 a.C., about 10 years before the events involving the Valhalla chapter.

Ubisoft, as stated in the past, has chosen this period to tell the story a Baghdad at the center of the world known, very rich and full of encounters between different peoples and cultures.

We also glimpse this cultural variety in the game, among the streets that will be teeming with people of every language and culture: Ubisoft has dedicated an entire trailer to Baghdad, to its reconstruction and to the structure it will have within the game.