Ubisoft has released a new video that delves into the stealth mechanics of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in view of the imminent release of the game.

Since it is a title that winks at the first chapters of the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage focuses heavily on the stealth approach. For this reason, the protagonist Basim can rely on various tools that will help him in his mission: from throwing knives to smoke bombs, through the blowpipe with soporific darts and stun traps, up to the noise bombs and the inevitable torch for illuminate dark areas. Each tool can be upgraded, unlocking new features.

Basim can also activate the killer’s focus: This is a new mechanic that allows you to slow down time, mark up to five enemies, and then assassinate all designated targets in the blink of an eye. Inevitable, then, is the winged companion of every assassin. The eagle Enkidu can signal enemies, opportunities and secret passages.

The video contains many other details, so we invite you to view it if you are interested. In the meantime we remind you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available from October 5th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series.

