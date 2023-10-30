The fourth numbered game in the saga celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag celebrates its tenth anniversary

In October 2013, Ubisoft launched Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, the fourth numbered installment of the assassin saga after the second game had two additional titles that extended the story of Ezio Auditore. After three very different settings, the company decided to introduce a pirate story set in the year 1715, when they established a lawless republic in the Caribbean and dominated the land and sea.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the fourth main Assassin’s Creed was committed to reaching new generations such as PS4 or Xbox One along with Wii U and successful consoles such as PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360, becoming a delivery that now revealed to have reached 34 million players over 10 years.

Today, we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag! Over 34 million pirates have embarked on this unforgettable adventure through the Caribbean. Thank you for taking this journey with us! What is your favorite memory from the game?#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/RPQEHzyWaI — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) October 29, 2023

In a publication to celebrate its tenth anniversary, Ubisoft celebrates the milestone of Assassin’s Creed IV, considered by some fans one of the best installments of the saga, a very complete world full of possibilities. In fact, rumors recently pointed to a remake of Black Flag, although at the moment the possibility of returning to the seas has not been confirmed.

The future of Assassin’s Creed

After the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next premiere of the saga will be Assassin’s Creed Nexus, which will feature the return of Ezio, Kasssandra and Connor in a VR adventure. Already in 2024, the start of the new era of the saga is expected, with Assassin’s Creed Red as a possible first title within a hub that will unite the next adventures of the saga, including a rumored multiplayer game.

