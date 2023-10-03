For a long time, in various video game forums and social networks there has been debate about which is the best game in the Assassin’s Creed saga and apparently, the fan community has reached a consensus. Final debate that has taken place in the popular franchise’s subreddit, where players have come to the conclusion that Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag deserves the title.

A new discussion that has been born when we are about to receive a new game in the saga: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will be released on October 5, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Game developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, who assure that it is a special title, which they have created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the franchise. A promise they hope to fulfill with Mirage, as the studio has focused on paying tribute to the game that started it all, offering a well-designed action-adventure experience with narratives and settings based in an immersive medieval Middle Eastern setting.

You can read: Assassin’s Creed Mirage presents new trailer with PC requirements optimized for INTEL GPUs

A release that surely caused an Assassin’s Creed fan, nicknamed CarlLight, to ask in a Reddit post: “If I had to play only one AC in my entire life, which one should it be?”, receiving varied responses, but the majority having to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag as a favorite of many people, especially those who don’t think Ezio’s titles have aged well.

Among the responses from gamers are those of one who says: “My favorites, the two games that I can replay many times, are Black Flag and Origins”, something similar to what another recommends, who says: “I would recommend Black Flag. You don’t really need to know the story beforehand to play the game, if you play Black Flag first, you have virtually no experience with the assassins, just like Edward. You would slowly learn more and more about the assassins. And besides, who wouldn’t Would you like to be Jack Sparrow?”

“Personally, Black Flag was my favorite of all the ACs in terms of action, gameplay, dynamism, story, etc. Phenomenal game and I was left feeling an incredible investment in the characters. Beautiful graphics and soundtrack too,” says another fan

Something with which I differ a little since my favorite is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for different reasons, although apparently the majority’s favorite is definitely Black Flag, which can currently be found on platforms such as PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo.

And what is your favorite Assassin’s Creed?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord

(FUENTE)