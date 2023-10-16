Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is next great project that Ubisoft is up to. Although the franchise is going through one of its best moments in terms of global sales rate, there are many fans who continue to demand a return to the beginnings of AC.

One that with Mirage has caused a bittersweet sensation, and many think that with Codename Red may be the good one. In fact, thanks to a publication by a Ubisoft employee through Linkedin, we have been able to see that it seems that Codename Red will be released in 2024. These are the official data that we know so far through Linkedin:

Japan will be the place chosen to set this story. They are looking for a sponsoring partner for the title with a view to 2024. They also want to release a manga for AC Codename Red. The worker published in the post: “Do you want to partner with the biggest blockbuster of 2024?” Hinting that this will be the year it will go on sale.

It’s still early to confirm anything else about Assassin’s Creed, but as part of the Nintendera community, Would you like this title to have a great reception in a possible adaptation for Nintendo Switch or its predecessor? We read you.

Via