Assassin’s Creed Codename Red It is probably the title, among those officially announced, most awaited by fans of the assassin series. We still don’t know much about the game, except that it will be set in feudal Japan, but in the last few hours an interesting image has started to circulate.

As reported by Eurogamer, Pierre Boudreau, one of the authors of the saga, has published a truly unique image as the cover of his Linkedin profile: after a few minutes the image was removed, but those minutes were enough for screenshots to begin circulating.

The image, which we show you below, depicts a female assassin with long, dark hair and clearly oriental features which, added to the red background with a typical palace of feudal Japan as a background, only suggests that it is a a character from the highly anticipated Red.



We are perhaps faced with one female protagonist? Some recent leaks reported the possibility that, as regards the factor of playable characters, the structure of the Syndicate chapter could be readopted, with the two brothers Jacob and Evie selectable at will.

Even if we still don’t know much about this new chapter, while waiting to receive new official information we can have fun playing the latest adventure created by Ubisoft: Assassin’s Creed Miragewhich we also reviewed for you.