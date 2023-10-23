Over the course of the weekend we have just left behind, some details emerged about the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Codename Redthe action RPG in development at Ubisoft Quebec set in feudal Japan.

Firstly, an image popped up, which should be official, depicting the face of the protagonist. The image was discovered by a leaker calling himself j0nathan (via Reddit), but it must be said that it was published on LinkedIn by Pierre Boudreau, a writer who works in the studio that is developing the next Assassin’s Creed. The same leaker then released further details on the alleged protagonist. In fact, we know that it should be called Naoi or Naoé, however the name may change between now and release. Her story begins when a member of the Order kills her father, an event that pushes her to join the shinobi and become an assassin.

Naturally we invite you to take this information with due care, while we remind you that Assassin’s Creed Codename Red (title still provisional) should be released during 2024.

