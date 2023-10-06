The mystery was finally solved. Yesterday we told you that fans had discovered a mysterious Assassin’s Creed shoot in Mexico City and we finally know what it was about. No, it had nothing to do with a movie or a live-action series. Rather, it was with a promotional for Assassin’s Creed Mirage that brought the essence of the series to a flea market in Mexico City.

Through its social media channels, Ubisoft shared Assassin’s Creed: Stealth on the market. It is a promotional video of just over 2 minutes in length in which we can see how a murderer from the saga would have a time if he visited Mexico City.

It is an entertaining video, in which we can see the murderer explore a flea market in search of his objective. So, he gets lost among the locals while he avoids the street vendors. Of course the video also has plenty of action and parkour to spare.

Street vendors forgive no one

Without further ado, we leave you this nice video that Ubisoft Latin America shared:

When is Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming out?

The reason why Ubisoft released this video is because they want to promote Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the new installment of the series. This title came out today on current and last generation consoles.

In case you don’t know, Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes us to Baghdad for an experience reminiscent of the first installments of the series. Thus, it is a smaller delivery than the most recent ones and you can learn more about it in our review.

If you are interested in Assassin’s Creed Mirage you can buy it below:

What do you think about the video? Have you ever imagined seeing a promotional like this? Tell us in the comments.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage arrived on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on October 5, 2023. Follow this link for more news related to this new installment of Assassin’s Creed.

