DAMASCUS – Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed ways to stop Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip during a telephone conversation.

The news was revealed by the Syrian leader’s office on Monday (16/10/2023).

“President Assad and Putin had a telephone conversation, during which they discussed ways to end Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need for urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip,” the office statement said.

Israel imposed a total blockade on the Gaza Strip, cutting off water, electricity and heating supplies to the civilian population.

Reportedly, Palestinian hospitals only have less than 24 hours of fuel and after that, thousands of patients will be in greater danger.

The WHO and other international organizations condemned Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip and stressed that the risk of disease outbreaks was seriously increasing.

