Is the partnership between Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the Blackstone and Macquarie funds working? Looking at the results in Aspi, it would seem so. In fact, one year after the establishment of the new corporate structure that took over from Benetton, investments grew by 30%, reaching almost 21.5 billion. The investment plan is working and is also a driving force for foreign investors, who subscribe to the bonds with which Autostrade per l’Italia finances part of its development. The fact that the company is considered again “investment grade”, i.e. attractive for the international bond market, can only be a positive result for Aspi.



The company, meanwhile, is intensifying its efforts to strengthen and modernize the motorway network under its jurisdiction, which includes approximately 3,000 toll kilometers out of a total of over 6,000 kilometers that make up the national motorway network. During 2023, the group, led by CEO Roberto Tomasi, invested further 1.1 billion euros in modernization activities, expansion of existing infrastructures and in the construction of new works.

For 2024, group sources report that an increase in the resources of the 30%, bringing the total investment to 1.4 billion euros. The spending forecasts for the following year include the initial phases of work on four strategic sections: the redevelopment of Barberino-Calenzano (A1), the widening to the fourth lane between Milan South and Lodi (A1), the Modena ring road ( A1) and the Pesaro slip roads (A14). These projects, with a total value of almost a billion euros, will begin to take shape thanks to the joint efforts of the Aspi group.

By November, just 90 days after the issuing of the strategic assets decree (Legislative Decree 10 August 2023, n. 104), Aspi will present to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT) these first four executive projects, which have already been updated and verified in compliance with the provisions of the asset decree. Five more projects will move to the approval phase between the end of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, while the remaining three will be submitted to MIT by the end of 2024.

The importance of these twelve new main works envisaged in the Aspi industrial plan was recognized by Annex 2 of the quater aid decree at the end of 2022. In addition to those mentioned above, these works include the Florence-Pistoia (A11), the Bologna bypass, the Gronda di Genova and the Bologna-Ferrara (A13). To facilitate the implementation of these projects, the asset decree provided for a technical evaluation by accredited control bodies to ensure compliance with current regulations.

Aspi has taken a proactive approach to accelerate these processes. The imminent delivery of the first four executive projects is the result of the collaboration between the various companies of the group, including Tecne, one of the main engineering companies in Italy, and Amplia, one of the leading construction companies nationwide. Amplia, for example, recently demolished the Torraccia Sud viaduct, located on the original roadway of the Autostrada del Sole, as part of the redevelopment plan for the stretch between Barberino and Calenzano.

These interventions are part of Autostrade per l’Italia’s industrial plan, which envisages investments of over 21.5 billion euros in the next years. CEO Tomasi underlined the urgency of interventions on the Italian motorway network, which in many places dates back to the 60s and 70s. The pandemic caused a temporary decrease in motorway traffic, followed by a recovery, especially for heavy vehicles. This implies that the motorway network will have to deal with an increase in heavy traffic in the future, and Aspi believes it is essential to adapt the network’s critical points. Aspi’s objective is to extend the useful life of the infrastructure assets for a further 50 years. In 2023 alone, modernization works were completed on more than 60 major viaducts.



