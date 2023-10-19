Peter Wennink, the CEO of ASML, has embarked on a crusade that seeks to mitigate the impact that US sanctions on China are having on his company’s accounts. Currently this Dutch company is the manufacturer of lithography equipment most important on the planet. And it is because it is the only one that has managed to fine-tune the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithographic equipment that TSMC, Intel and Samsung are already using, and that in all likelihood Micron, SK Hynix and GlobalFoundries will also use in the future. .

The Chinese market is very important to ASML, so it is understandable that Wennink does everything in his power to defend his company’s interests. In fact, over the past few weeks he has been unusually active in the media. According to its forecasts, its net sales will grow by at least 25% compared to those obtained in 2022, and to a certain extent these good results are supported by its performance in the Chinese market.

However, ASML cannot sell all of its products to companies in this Asian country. It is currently prohibited from delivering to Chinese companies both its UVE lithography equipment and its deep ultraviolet (UVP) machines. And in the future it will certainly not be able to sell them its EUV High-NA equipment, which is the most sophisticated and expensive that it has (each of them will cost approximately 300 million dollars, twice as much as a first-generation SVU team).

New US bans will hurt ASML accounts

On November 16, a new package of sanctions will come into effect that seeks to put some semiconductors and lithography equipment that until now were being legally marketed in these markets out of the reach of China, Russia, Iran and other related countries. NVIDIA and ASML are two of the companies that will be most profoundly affected by these bans. In fact, from that day on the company led by Peter Wennink will presumably also not be able to sell its TwinScan NXT:1980Di lithography equipment in the Chinese market.

Starting next November 16, ASML will not be able to sell its TwinScan NXT:1980Di lithography equipment in China

This machine is not as advanced as the more sophisticated EUV equipment manufactured by ASML, but it still allows for large-scale production of very capable integrated circuits. This is precisely the reason why the US Administration has decided put it out of China’s reach.

As can be expected, these new sanctions will have a perceptible impact on ASML’s future income statements. In fact, there is something very relevant that is worth taking into account: China is the third most important market for this company. Only Taiwan and South Korea surpass it.

According to Peter Wennink, during the third quarter of 2023 46% of ASML revenue came from China. We could assume that this large figure is the result of the appetite of Chinese semiconductor manufacturers to acquire new lithography equipment before the US includes it in its sanctions, but the director general of ASML has denied this.

Wennink defends that this is not a peak in demand; This figure responds, according to him, to the request for mature chip manufacturing technologies by Chinese companies. Furthermore, this executive has not missed the opportunity to predict what impact the new US sanctions package will have on its accounts: ASML will lose approximately 15% of its sales in China when the latest bans come into force on November 16.

