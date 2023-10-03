Preventing Gambling Disorder and pathological addictions: this is the objective of the memorandum of understanding signed by the ASL of Salerno and Codere Italia, an international legal gaming operator. In line with the implementation of the programmatic objectives of the 2019-2020 Regional Plan and with the Law of the Campania Region n. 2/2020 “Provisions for the prevention and treatment of gambling disorder and for the health, social and economic protection of affected people and their families”, the UOC Ser.D. 2 in synergy with Codere will take care of the organization of events and meetings aimed at training sector workers, in particular bingo hall operators. As explained in a note, the latter will be the recipients of training courses thanks to which the multi-professional team of the ASL Salerno will provide information on the inappropriate use of gaming and on the potential risks of developing Dga-Gambling Disorder . There are also stations on a fixed basis every third Friday of the month inside the Modernissimo Gaming Hall in Salerno manned by the operators of the Ser.D.2 UOC who will distribute information materials to those present for the prevention of various addictions. However, the materials will always be available to everyone during the opening hours of the room.

“The ASL Salerno and the Campania Region have always been very sensitive to combating the phenomenon of pathological gambling. We are developing strategies to combat and prevent addictions, including those relating to gambling” declares the general director of ASL Salerno, Eng. Gennaro Sosto. “We are in favor of any type of initiative that goes in the direction of reiterating the closeness of the institutions to the people who “fall” into these dependencies. Carry out prevention campaigns with Ser.D. specialists. directly in the places where these addictions are born and develop, it allows us to try to intercept the pathological disorder before it turns into a personal and family tragedy” continues Sosto.

“We strongly believe in collaboration with the ASL of Salerno and more generally with local institutions, declares Imma Romano, Director of Institutional Relations of Codere Italia. Present for more than twenty years in the area, we have become a point of reference for those looking for a moment of legal and therefore safe and controlled gaming. But we are also aware that there is no shortage of distortions, which is why we want to be at the forefront of all those activities that can help combat and prevent the DGA”.