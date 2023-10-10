loading…

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot. Photo/CNN

LONDON – Ambassador Palestine for England, Husam Zomlot, gave a striking answer when asked to condemn Hamas attacks on Israel. It happened when he did an interview with the British news agency BBC.

At that time the BBC presenter tried to corner Zomlot by saying he had just condemned Israel’s murder of civilians but did not condemn what Hamas had done.

“How often have you invited Israeli officials? Hundreds of times? How many times has Israel committed war crimes directly in front of your cameras? Have you ever asked them to condemn their own actions? You never asked,” Zomlot stressed.

“You know why I refused to answer that question? Because I rejected that premise,” he said as quoted from the Cordova Media Instagram account, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

According to Zomlot, condemning what Hamas did was a mistake in fully understanding what happened because this was a political conflict.

“Our rights have been ignored all this time. So this is the wrong starting point,” he said.

According to him, the right starting point is to focus on the root of the problem. But this is in contrast to what the mainstream media has been doing for 75 years.

“You call us here every time an Israeli is killed. Do you call me here when many people in the Palestinian West Bank more than 200 (died) in the last few months?” asked Zomlot.

“Are you inviting me every time Israel carries out provocations in Jerusalem and elsewhere?” he asked again.