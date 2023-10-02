What is Project GG? We have news related to one of the most relevant companies in the video game market. In this case we are talking about PlatinumGames and various businesses.

In the text that we leave you below, we can learn more details about the promising Project GG. Hideki Kamiya surprised everyone by parting ways with PlatinumGames last week, without revealing details about their decision.

Fans are eager to know the fate of this project, their latest creation. When asked about the project, Kamiya responded: “Ask Platinum”. The company has been equally secretive and has not provided any further information about his departure.

The reasons behind the split and the future of Project GG remain a mystery, and Kamiya does not plan to discuss Platinum projects in the future. Uncertainty persists among fans and the industry, so we have no choice but to wait.

