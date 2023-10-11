Yasmin and Doruk enjoyed an afternoon at the movies with their mothers. The next day, Ahmet’s daughter surprises Asiye’s boyfriend with… a pendrive that contains the movie they saw the day before!

Doruk is very surprised with his friend’s speed. Yasmin then throws her a hint: she still owes him a dessert and a bottle of water. Young Atakul, who is free at the time, wants to invite her to the cafeteria; but she rejects him… it will be another time!

Asiye has heard the entire conversation and, aware of how bad their relationship is, that scene has made her very sad. Just at that moment Ömer appears and she ends up confessing that the rapprochement between Yasmin and Doruk makes her deeply uncomfortable. “They don’t waste time,” she snaps.

Young Eren, who does not believe that Yasmin has bad intentions, tries to defend her in front of Asiye; something that makes Emel’s sister feel very bad. “You are jealous of Yasmin,” says Ömer. Doruk’s girlfriend does not deny it. Will this mean another problem for #AsDor?

–