Suara.com – Para-swimmer athlete Maulana Rifky Yavianda succeeded in adding a second gold medal for Indonesia while also breaking the Asian record in the men’s S12 backstroke event at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, Monday (23/10/2023).

In the match held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Aquatic Sports Arena, Rifky finished in front with a time of 1 minute 03.55 seconds.

Apart from winning the gold medal, Rifky also broke two records at once, namely the previous Asian record of 1 minute 03.98 seconds and the previous Asian Para Games record of 1 minute 09.38 seconds.

“The feeling is, Alhamdulillah, I am grateful that I was given a gold medal and broke the Asian record,” said Rifky, quoted from the official statement from the Indonesian Paralympic Committee (NPC), as quoted by Antara.

“I experienced a few obstacles during preparation for the competition because I felt nervous and anxious. “Hopefully in the future I can donate more medals,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the event that Rifky participated in today, the silver medal was won by Jahan Abadi Mohammad Hossein Karimi from Iran with a time of 1:09.95 and the bronze went to Kazakhstan’s swimmer, Roman Potapov with a time of 1:10.25.

Rifky’s gold was the second gold medal for the Indonesian contingent in today’s competition. The first gold for Indonesia was previously presented by Saptoyogo Purnomo from the men’s T37 400 meter athletics.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games will still run until Saturday (28/10).

The Red and White squad is targeted to be able to finish in the top 10 of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games by winning 19 gold, 23 silver and 25 bronze medals.