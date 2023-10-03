The footballer still doesn’t believe it: “Such a thing is not possible.” The grassy surface is sometimes undone and the workers are trying to fix it

Where you go, traditions you find. A concept still foreign to Neymar, who is still amazed when he encounters situations in Arabia that would not be even remotely possible in Europe. The latest concerns the next Asian Champions League match against Nassaji Mazandaran, for which the turf where the players will take the field is not yet ready. The demonstration arrived via social media, with a video that went viral and caught the Brazilian’s attention. A terrain that is at times unraveled which the experts are trying to fix in time for the challenge, O Ney responded thus: “I don’t believe it, something like this isn’t possible…”.